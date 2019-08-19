Senator Campbell criticizes Austin’s proposal to fund abortion logistics

AUSTIN (TNN) – Four Austin City Councilmembers announced on Monday an amendment to support funding for abortion assistance in the 2020 budget.
If passed the amendment would allocate more than $100,000 to be used to pay for services like transportation, childcare and counseling for women seeking abortion. This comes after the State Legislature just passed Senate Bill 22, preventing any taxpayer dollars at the local level from going to fund Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.
Senator Donna Campbell released the following statement regarding the proposed budget amendment:
"Senate Bill 22 passed the Texas Legislature to afford the same freedom at the local level that the federal and state have by preventing taxpayer dollars from funding the abortion industry. I have not read the amendment to the City of Austin's budget yet but on its face, it defiantly violates the spirit of Senate Bill 22, if not an outright violation against the law. I will be working with the Attorney General's Office on this issue."
- Senator Donna Campbell, M.D.
