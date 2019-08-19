Temperatures trend cooler as week goes on

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The oppressive summer heat from the weekend lingers into the work week. Monday will play out much like Sunday, though it may not be quite as windy. Today’s high will be near 104. Both Tuesday and Wednesday should bring highs of one hundred degrees plus. The ridge of high pressure responsible for the summer scorcher will break down and move west by midweek. The result is slightly cooler temperatures and slight rain chances toward the weekend.