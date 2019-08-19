Texas Roadhouse to hold multi-state fundraiser for El Paso victims

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Thursday, August 22, Texas Roadhouse of Wichita Falls, Lawton and 46 other locations will be inviting the public to come donate and dine in remembrance of shooting victims and their families.
100% of the proceeds made from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday will be donated to the El Paso Community Foundation. They will accept additional donations at the host stand.
3111 Lawrence Road
Wichita Falls, TX 76310
5340 NW Cache Road
Lawton, OK 73502
