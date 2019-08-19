Texas Roadhouse to hold multi-state fundraiser for El Paso victims

By Katelyn Fox | August 19, 2019 at 4:08 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 4:27 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Thursday, August 22, Texas Roadhouse of Wichita Falls, Lawton and 46 other locations will be inviting the public to come donate and dine in remembrance of shooting victims and their families.

100% of the proceeds made from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday will be donated to the El Paso Community Foundation. They will accept additional donations at the host stand.

Wichita Falls location address:

3111 Lawrence Road

Wichita Falls, TX 76310

Lawton location address:

5340 NW Cache Road

Lawton, OK 73502

