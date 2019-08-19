WFPD: 17-year-old arrested for beating up 15-year-old girl

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls teen was arrested Friday evening after police said he pushed a 15-year-old girl and stomped on her face, sending her to the hospital with major injuries.
According to the police report, officers arrested Abelino Gonzales, Jr., 17.
Just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 900 block of Humphreys for a disturbance. Several people told officers a girl had just been taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.
Officers went to the hospital and were able to find out that Gonzales approached the victim and her sister. Gonzales got into an argument with the victim’s sister and the victim tried to intervene.
At that point, police said Gonzales pushed the 15-year-old girl hard enough that she fell down. Officers said Gonzales then began stomping on her face. Several of the victim’s teeth were knocked out and some became embedded in her gums and cheeks. Police said the stomping caused the victim to have a seizure as well as receive a concussion.
Officers said the victim’s mother chased Gonzales away and first responders were called. The girl is recovering from her injuries in the hospital.
Gonzales was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. In the state of Texas, the age of criminal responsibility is 17, meaning 17-year-old’s who are accused of crimes go through the adult criminal justice system.
As of Monday afternoon, Gonzales remains in the Wichita County Jail on a bond of $75,000.
