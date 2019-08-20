Bags For Brags Cornhole Tournament first Saturday of Sept.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Leadership Wichita Falls is hosting the Bags for Brags Cornhole Tournament on, Saturday, September 7. That’s only a couple weeks away!
The tournament will be held at The Warehouse at 1401 Lamar St in Wichita Falls.
The event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
This event benefits Leadership Wichita Falls and Children’s Aid Society of West Texas.
They will have food, drinks, and a Just For Fun Area full of games for the whole family.
There will be 2 brackets available: a Social Bracket, for those who are just in it for the fun of the game and a Competitive Bracket, for those who are in it to be a cornhole star!
There will be cash prizes for 1st place of each bracket. The social bracket winner receives $250, while the competitive bracket winner will win $500.
Register early if you can for your bracket of choice. Tickets will be sold at a discounted price through Sunday, August 25. These discounted tickets include a t-shirt for each registrant. After Sunday, August 25, a t-shirt is not guaranteed, and the price will not be discounted.
Tickets will cost $40 for early registration or $65 late registration
Must be 18 years or older
Each team will consist of 2 team members
Each team should only register once
You can register on their Facebook event page or on the Eventbrite page
*Rules, brackets, and other information will be emailed to each participant 48 hours before the tournament.
Come and hang out all day, News Channel 6 very own Ashley Fitzwater and Chris Horgen will be there representing the station.
