Bags For Brags Cornhole Tournament first Saturday of Sept.
By Katelyn Fox | August 20, 2019 at 12:04 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 12:13 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Leadership Wichita Falls is hosting the Bags for Brags Cornhole Tournament on, Saturday, September 7. That’s only a couple weeks away!

The tournament will be held at The Warehouse at 1401 Lamar St in Wichita Falls.

The event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This event benefits Leadership Wichita Falls and Children’s Aid Society of West Texas.

They will have food, drinks, and a Just For Fun Area full of games for the whole family.

There will be 2 brackets available: a Social Bracket, for those who are just in it for the fun of the game and a Competitive Bracket, for those who are in it to be a cornhole star!

There will be cash prizes for 1st place of each bracket. The social bracket winner receives $250, while the competitive bracket winner will win $500.

Register early if you can for your bracket of choice. Tickets will be sold at a discounted price through Sunday, August 25. These discounted tickets include a t-shirt for each registrant. After Sunday, August 25, a t-shirt is not guaranteed, and the price will not be discounted.

Registration Information:

Tickets will cost $40 for early registration or $65 late registration

Must be 18 years or older

Each team will consist of 2 team members

Each team should only register once

You can register on their Facebook event page or on the Eventbrite page

*Rules, brackets, and other information will be emailed to each participant 48 hours before the tournament.

Come and hang out all day, News Channel 6 very own Ashley Fitzwater and Chris Horgen will be there representing the station.

