“The Big Grocery Cart,” to be unveiled at reopening of Bowie Brookshire’s

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - Bowie is excited to be getting a revamp to their Brookshire’s officially this Thursday, August 22.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 1524 Hwy 59 North in Bowie.
Representatives from Brookshire Grocery Co. and the City of Bowie will gather for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the updated Brookshire’s Food Store.
There is a Facebook event page for The Big Grocery Cart, which seems to be the theme Brookshire’s is rolling out to most location updates and grand openings.
