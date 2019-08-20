Circle trail, business expansion, budget all addressed at city council meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - All construction along the Circle Trail needs to be at least started by the beginning of October next year in order for the city to receive funding from TxDOT.
Unfortunately...
“We’re currently short-staffed. We’re missing two engineers upstairs and we feel like it’s time to move this project forward,” said public works director Russell Schreiber.
The city council passed a resolution to hire Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. to work on the design portion of the Circle Trail that stretches from Lake Wichita Park to Larry’s Marina.
The firm has done previous work for the city, designing all of the Lake Wichita improvements.
Schreiber added that the project is expected to cost around two-million-dollars... similar to other sections of the trail.
The council also passed a resolution to approve programs through the Wichita falls economic development corporation, specifically for Tryer Process Equipment.
The company began in Wichita falls in 2008 and today proposed expanding their company, which means the need for new employees. Tryer will receive $7,500 for each new primary job the expansion project creates as well as an additional $2,500 if that new employee relocates from outside Wichita County. The council agreed to not exceed $250,000.
A preliminary budget was presented showing that property tax values have increased $200,000 the past year, as well as allocating $4 million towards finishing the Lake Kickapoo Dam Project.
The council will meet again on September 3.
