CONTINUING COVERAGE: Two more charged in connection to Lawton murder from June

Hood has been charged with four felony counts including Accessory to Murder in the First Degree, Unlawful removal of a Dead Body, Desecration of a Human Corpse and Conspiract to Commit Unlawful Removal of a Dead Body and Desecration of a Human Corpse. Court documents say Hood was the owner of the land where Moore’s body was located earlier this month on Coombs Road between Cache and Indiahoma. Documents say Ryan Jones and Cody Bates told authorities that Hood was aware they were bringing a body to his land to be left there.