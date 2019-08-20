District Fisheries Supervisor leaves WF TX Parks and Wildlife

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After nearly seven years of serving the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department in Wichita Falls as District Fisheries Supervisor, Tom Lang, is taking on a new challenge.
He announced that he is grateful to have the opportunity to further serve the Anglers and Fisheries Resources of Texas as the Texas Parks and Wildlife Inland Fisheries Division Outreach Director and as Director of the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center.
Lang is currently in the process of relocating to Athens, Texas.
He adds, he can’t express just enough how grateful he is for his time in Wichita Falls and the relationships and memories that were created here.
