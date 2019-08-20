The end of triple-digit heat isn’t too far away

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The forecast is offering little in the way of changes over the next couple of days. Triple-digit heat is likely through Wednesday or Thursday and winds will be steady out of the south. As mentioned yesterday, a ridge of high pressure will breakdown and no longer dominate our weather pattern into the weekend. The result is high temperatures in the upper 90s instead of triple digits and the return of slight rain chances.
While nothing stands out as great rain chances, there is some consistency from the models on a chance of rain Friday. The hotter n hell weekend forecast calls for hot and humid weather with a southeast breeze and highs in the upper 90s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.