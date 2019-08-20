Hotels filling up ahead of Hotter’N Hell Hundred

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hotels in Wichita Falls are filling up as we get closer to Hotter’N Hell Hundred.
At the Courtyard by Marriott, six rooms were still available as of Tuesday morning.
"We're just getting prepared and getting ready," said Katelyn Taylor with Courtyard by Marriott. "We're excited about this weekend."
Taylor said it won't be surprising if they are completely booked in the next few days.
"We sell out every year so I would be really happy to see that Wednesday and Thursday pick up," said Taylor.
Taylor said they plan to have a full staff and will encourage customers to shop local.
"We have welcome packets. In that packet you will have a thank you for being here, an itinerary of everything that's going on around town," said Taylor. "You will also have what specifically the hotel is doing."
Visitors will even have the option to go ahead and book a room for next year's event.
Meanwhile in downtown Wichita Falls, for just 30 bucks a night, the YMCA will open its doors for cyclists who need a place to stay Friday and Saturday.
"We want everyone to know that their bikes are protected," said Noel Filer with the Y. "We store their bikes inside our gymnasium, so that gives them the freedom to go and explore around downtown or go down to the consumer show knowing their bikes are secure."
Breakfast will also be served. Filer said they've been doing this for about eight years.
"We thought we could serve these riders by offering them an affordable place to stay that's super convenient, and it has been a win-win."
Wichita Falls MCC on Travis St. will also be offering indoor camping Friday night. Pastor Mel Martinez tells us spots are still available for just $30. Bikes will be stored inside and someone will be there overnight keeping an eye on things.
Breakfast will be served before the race.
Host Homes is also an option for last minutes riders. The coordinator tells us for the first time, Lamar Baptist Church will be participating.
