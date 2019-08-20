The Landmark on Lamar ribbon cutting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. the ribbon was cut at the new apartment complex in downtown Wichita Falls.
The Landmark on Lamar is an historic rehabilitation in downtown catering to 35 units of seniors as an Independent Living Community.
You can check out the event page or you can actually go to the apartment’s Facebook page.
Landmark on Lamar is located at 1100 Lamar Ave in Wichita Falls.
You can also call about leasing at (940) 867-0198.
