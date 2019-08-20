Massive gator spotted taking stroll near N.C. overpass

Massive gator spotted taking stroll near Wilmington overpass
By WECT Staff | August 20, 2019 at 9:28 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 3:40 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A massive alligator was caught on camera taking a stroll near a busy Wilmington overpass Tuesday morning.

In a Twitter post, the Wilmington Police Department said the gator was spotted near McRae Street and Cornelius Harnett Drive just under the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway overpass.

In one of the pictures, the gator can be seen taking a break in the shade from the overpass.

Police temporarily closed McRae Street until the gator managed to lumber back into nearby Smith Creek.

The roadway is now open.

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.