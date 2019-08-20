New VA clinic coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Tuesday’s VA Town Hall meeting allowed Texoma veterans to put it all on the table and in return they received some big news. Next year Wichita Falls will have a new Veteran Affairs Clinic located near Sheppard Air Force Base.
Tuesday morning veterans filled the Wichita Falls Regional Airport eager to learn what changes, if any, officials plan to make to better care for those who served our country. While some seem relatively satisfied with the answers given, some were quite the opposite.
“You have got to fix what you have at home first before you can really supply everybody up here. For instance, I have been waiting for supplies for over two years and still have not gotten them. My doctor has been asking for it, and I have been asking for it. That has to be corrected before you start promising other stuff,” Ambrosio Barboza, a disabled Navy Veteran said.
Barboza is one of many waiting for the supplies they need and struggling to deal with the way things are currently set-up.
Oklahoma City VA health care center Medical Director, Wade Vlosich, says there is a solution coming--- a brand new 15,000 sq. ft. facility near Shepard Air force Base.
“It will be constructed in the next couple of months. We expect a new clinic to be open in April to July of next year. There will be a physical therapy services, specialty care services, optometry services, and enhanced primary care for our veterans in this local area. So, we really excited about the new services and the new clinic,” said Vlosich
In the meantime, Vlosich says he will work on issues that were presented during the town hall.
“We will look at individual issues, and we will look at system-wide issues and how we can fix that for the veterans of Wichita Falls. They also give us ideas of what types of clinic services that we can provide here that the veterans are requesting,” Vlosich said.
Though today gives hope for some, others feel today was full of empty promises.
“The lady at the advisory board which I talked too said she would call and see what she can get done. I have been waiting for over two years, and I have been hearing the same thing for years. We guys in the service have put our lives and time into the service, and we are not getting what we deserve,” Barboza said.
The Oklahoma City VA plans to return each year to continue the dialogue with veterans.
