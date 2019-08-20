Online courses at MSU Texas give student more freedom.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Over the weekend, students at MSU Texas moved back to campus to get ready for the start of the semester next week. But that’s not the case for all of their students.
University officials say, nearly a quarter of their students take online classes exclusively and around half take at least one per semester. The provost Dr. James Johnston says this makes the university more attractive and accessible to student who cannot relocate to Wichita Falls.
“It allows that student in that remote location, say some part of rural Kansas to take advantage of an exceptional program that we offer so they get the career advancement, the education and still live in their home town and work in their home town,” Johnston said.
MSU Texas continues to put more core and high demand courses online, in the spring they will add anatomy & physiology 1 and 2 online as accelerated courses. It Means students can complete the classes in half the time as a normal semester.
