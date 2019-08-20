UPDATE: Councilor Jackson receives censure after investigation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mayor Stephen Santellana made a formal complaint against Councilor Steven Jackson on July 31.
In the complaint, Mayor Santellana accused Councilor Jackson of making “false or misleading statements” to business owners in the downtown area. Jackson allegedly told multiple business owners the city was planning on forcing them to give up their property so the city could move forward with a development project, even after voters turned down a bond proposal in 2018. The mayor and other councilors still deny that claim.
Also in the original complaint there was an accusation of possible illegal activity pertaining to Impersonating a Public Servant which is a third degree felony.
Jackson was accused of an ethics violation after he allegedly lied to downtown business owners that the city was working on an under the table deal to build a municipal center and was going to shut down businesses to take the land from them.
On Tuesday, the city council held a regularly scheduled meeting. The seventh item on the agenda was to address the complaints and allegations made against Steven Jackson, the District 5 representative.
The Wichita Falls councilors voted to issue a Public Censure for District 5 City Councilor Steve Jackson.
To read our previous coverage of this investigation you can visit the story page on our website.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.