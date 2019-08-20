WF Area Food Bank Farmer’s Market nutrition program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Michelle Oats from the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is here to talk about their nutrition programs at the Wichita Falls Farmers' Market.
Hunger is a serious threat for senior citizens and WIC participants living in the region served by the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank. Many of these seniors and families have to choose between buying groceries and paying for their utilities, medications and other necessities.
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank offers help through the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, designed especially for these targeted areas.
The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) provides seniors and WIC participants with fresh fruits and vegetables while promoting awareness of and participation in local farmers’ markets.
The program runs between May 1 and September 30.
Eligible participants will receive vouchers to be used throughout the season at farmers’ markets certified by the Texas Department of Agriculture.
- Be 60 years of age or older
- Live at or below 185% of the poverty level
- Reside in one of the 12 counties of the Food Bank’s service area. Those being Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Haskell, Jack, Knox, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger or Young counties
- Be a qualifying WIC participant
Interested individuals should bring proof of eligibility to one of the following organizations designated by the Food Bank.
The program is administered by the TDA and is funded by both the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the TDA. The Food Bank is responsible for local administration of the program.
You can always check out the WFAFB website or their Facebook page.
For other questions you can contact Michelle Oates, Administrative Director at (940) 766-2322
