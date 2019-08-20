WF Fire Department: Small structure fire on Jefferson Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Just before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday the Wichita Falls Fire Department was called to a structure fire at a house on the 600 block of Jefferson Street.
Our crews on the scene spoke with officials who reported that the small fire in the front room of the home was put out in under 10 minutes, however they had to block off the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue for awhile.
The power to the home, like in most structure fire situations, was cut for safety. Oncor is on the way to the home to restore power.
Officials told our crews there were around $10,000 in damages from just one wall.
There were no injuries reported.
