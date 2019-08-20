WFISD raises pay for administrative staff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls ISD school board made the decision Monday night to raise administrative pay.
Superintendent Michael Kuhrt broke down whose salaries will be going up by 10%, “This will be maintenance staff members, clerical staff members, clerks that we have in the district, personnel that work in this building, that work in technology, some of our cafeteria staff, child nutrition staff are on our payrolls.”
Also discussed at Monday night’s meeting was how the board plans to move forward in regard to their long range facility planning. They are not holding a bond election this fall, but they are taking actions to prepare for a possible election in May.
“We have lots of data. We've come to a point where we need to make some decisions, so our next step is going to be to schedule a workshop where we're just going to focus on that. They would also like for us to do some survey data – survey our community, survey our parents, survey our students, our teachers – to get information from them on ‘What do you think about high school options?’ or ‘What do you think about total costs of a project?’, things like that,” said Kuhrt.
Once they do come up with a plan, they want to do a second survey to get people's feelings on the plan.
Also, at tonight’s meeting it was announced that this year WFISD received a 'B' as their preliminary accountability rating which is up from a 'C' in 2018.
