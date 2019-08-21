Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: Bowie Jackrabbits

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - The Blitz on six preseason previews wraps up class 3A today with the Bowie Jackrabbits.
Bowie is one of five Texoma 11-man teams with a new head coach this season and Cory Mandrell says he is focusing on two keys to build the program.
“Preaching to these kids effort and attitude," Bowie head coach Cory Mandrell said. "So far this first few days of fall camp... their effort and attitude has been awesome. During the summer the effort and attitude were awesome. We are just trying to build on that and put our working and get paid on Friday’s.”
The Bowie Jackrabbits struggled last year, going 2-8 and it was the 6th straight year without a winning season.
But this Jackrabbits team is already bought in on what coach Mandrell is preaching.
This year the Jackrabbits had about 70 players show up for fall practice, which means a better chance to find the best player in each position.
“More bodies normally means more competition, help people step up their game a little bit, really get everybody fired up," Bowie senior WR/CB Boo Oakley said.
The Jackrabbits return seven starters on each side of the ball, but one position with a new man taking over is quarterback.
Payton Price moved back to the quarterback position last year as a senior, but now the Jackrabbits will turn to a new man who has already impressed coach Mandrell.
“Colby Miller is a sophomore, he’s done an outstanding job," coach Mandrell said. “He has just taken the reigns. Being young and not having any varsity experience, he’s very mature, very football intelligent. He’s picked it up, all of it’s new to him, but he hasn’t skipped a beat.”
“He’s young but he’s got a lot of potential," Oakley said. "Got a really good arm, if he gets the confidence under him he’ll be really good.”
And that offense can be really good as well with Ty Harris returning from his 800-plus yard campaign a year ago.
Miller will also have two big targets on the outside in 6′4″ Boo Oakley and 6′7″ Jed Castles.
But in the first year under coach Mandrell, the Jackrabbits want to develop the effort and attitude as a foundation that they can build toward success.
“As a program in this first year and in the future is to build building blocks each day and we are going to walk off this field better than we walked on," coach Mandrell said.
BOWIE SCHEDULE
Week 1: F 8/30 @ Godley 7:30pm
Week 2: F 9/6 vs. Bridgeport 7:30pm
Week 3: F 9/13 vs Henrietta 7:30pm
Week 4: F 9/20 @ Holliday 7:30pm
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: 10/4 @ Brock 7:30pm
Week 7: F 10/11 vs Whitesboro 7:30pm
Week 8: F 10/18 @ Ponder 7:30pm
Week 9: F 10/25 vs Boyd 7:30pm
Week 10: F 11/1 @ Paradise 7:30pm
Week 11: F 11/8 vs Pilot Point 7:30pm
