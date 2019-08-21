Cause still unknown for Monday Dollar General fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The cause of a fire that started and was extinguished at a Dollar General store in Nocona is currently unknown.
The fire started at 529 East Highway 83 around 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.
The Nocona Fire Department was dispatched to the store where they found a heavy fire at the front of the building involving an outdoor propane cylinder exchange facility. According to officials, many of the cylinders were releasing gas from their relief valves.
The firefighters initiated a blitz attack and brought the fire under control quickly after arriving.
21 firefighters and 3 apparatus from the Nocona Fire Department were assisted by 6 members and 2 apparatus from the Saint Jo Fire Department.
Officials report that weather conditions at the time of the incident were 96 degrees, winds east/southeast at 3 mph, and a heat index of 107 degrees.
There were no injuries and the total estimated damages is $75,000.
