WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’ll be near 100 again Thursday, but a little break in the triple digit heat is expected for Friday and Saturday. Hit and miss storms could pop up Thursday afternoon and again Friday and Saturday. There is a slight chance for a few showers around for Hotter’N Hell Saturday. We’ll get back to hot early next week before a stronger front brings an end to the intense summer time heat late next week.