Citizens Fire Academy taking applications until Sept. 3

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Rusty Sheppard stopped by Wednesday to talk about the upcoming Citizens Fire Academy.
This will be a 7-week academy that meets on Tuesday evenings from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The academy will be held from Sept. 10 through Oct. 22. with a graduation ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 26.
This is a hands-on and classroom firefighter experience. Participants will learn about the history of the WF Fire Department as well.
Classes will be held at the Public Safety Training Center and the Wichita Falls Fire Drill Field.
Dinner will be provided on the FIRST meeting and at the graduation ceremony. Snacks and water will be provided for every other meeting.
The Wichita Falls Fire Department is taking applications now. You can email your application to or deliver it in person.
Applications are due on Sept. 3.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a background check.
Physical constraints will be minimal and accommodations will be made for anyone with disabilities and/or language barriers.
Each attendee will receive a diploma and a T-shirt at graduation.
Attire for the 1st class will be casual. You will be given a syllabus on that first night that will address the dress attire and expectations for the rest of the academy.
Please contact (940) 761-7901 for additional information. You can also visit the event page from the city website.
You can also visit the WF Fire Department Facebook page.
