Cyclists ready for HHH despite serious injuries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two Wichita Falls cyclists who were hit on the road while riding are gearing up for the Hotter'N Hell Hundred.
"It was weird. I mean it was honestly just starting over again," said Gaelen Mills, a Wichita Falls cyclist. "Trying to keep my balance and figure out how to peddle and stuff like that."
Mills described his first ride a very humbling experience. It took him six months to get back on his bike after a traffic accident in October that put him in the hospital.
"I had a broken right leg, torn ACL, lateral ligaments in my left leg, cracked vertebrae, broken shoulder blade, and a ton of road rash," said Mills.
While Mills was at the hospital he met another cyclist, Danny Foix. Foix was hit by a car while riding in 2015 and he went to visit Mills after hearing what happened.
"It launched me about 80,90 feet in the air. It was about 12 to 15 feet high," said Foix. "I hit the ground and rolled another 30 feet. I was clipped into my bike and landed on the side of the road."
When Foix was at the hospital in 2015, he got a special visit from cyclists he never met. It was at that moment, Foix decided he would do the same, so decided to visit Mills last year.
"We're trying to get an alliance where we can have a group of us go visit people because there is a lot of emotional and psychological stuff that goes on," said Foix. "It makes me feel good to give comfort to other people."
Both Foix and Mills are now getting ready to participate in their fourth Hotter'N Hell ride this weekend.
"The worst part of recovery is the mental game. Once you can sort of wrap your head around that, it's getting back to what you love," said Mills. "Once you get back to what you love its a lot easier."
“So far I’ve practiced probably between 2,000-2500 miles and I’m ready for it,” said Foix.
Foix is registered for the 100-mile ride and Mills is set for 75-mile ride.
