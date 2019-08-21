Graham residents annoyed by suggested tax increase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Graham city leaders are proposing a four percent tax increase to help with budget issues.
Graham City Council met last Thursday where the city manager Brandon Anderson announced the city is over $50,000 in the red. So, the council spoke about a potential raise in taxes to balance the budget. Many Graham property owners want them to find another way.
“I just recently moved here from Roswell, New Mexico and I’m not expecting a tax increase. I’m not in favor of a tax increase. They always raise taxes instead of finding another way to cut cost some.” Rex Gwen, new Graham resident, said.
News Channel 6 reached out to both the City Manager and the Chamber of Commerce for an interview on this story but both declined.
The first public tax hearing at the Conventions and Visitors Bureau and Graham Chamber of Commerce meeting room will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5. The second hearing will be held at the same location at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.