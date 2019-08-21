Local artisan chocolate shop holding ribbon cutting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today, Wednesday, August 21, chocolate lovers unite! Help in celebrating the new location of B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate!
They kick off the celebration with a ribbon cutting celebration at 4:30 p.m. expected to go until 7:30 p.m., there will be many more fun things and yummy goodies will follow the ribbon cutting.
The first 15 guests receive swag bags filled with: chocolate goodies and discounts. Plus, coupons ranging from 20% off to a FREE box of chocolate to a FREE workshop coupon. First come, first serve. (All bags will vary!)
They’ll also have FREE samples of chocolate and the new cotton candy flavor, as well as a couple more surprises!
FREE Drizzles on your B Pops OR FREE Champagne to put your B Pops in and enjoy your own custom cocktail.
The Butcher’s Block Food Truck will be parked out front of their location at 813 Eighth St. in downtown Wichita Falls for even more delicious food to go with these decadent desserts!
Come on out and help congratulate B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate and come with a sweet tooth!
You can check out the Facebook event page or B Cocoa’s website.
