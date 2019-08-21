Our weather gets more tolerable for the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today will play out just like Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, a south breeze and highs near 102. As forecast, temperatures will come down a bit by the end of the work week as the ridge of high pressure breaks down. Once this happens, rain chances get a little better. Models hint at thunderstorms over Oklahoma drifting south Thursday night bringing Texoma a chance of rain early Friday morning. Slight thunderstorms chances stay with us Friday into Saturday morning.