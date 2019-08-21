Our weather gets more tolerable for the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today will play out just like Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, a south breeze and highs near 102. As forecast, temperatures will come down a bit by the end of the work week as the ridge of high pressure breaks down. Once this happens, rain chances get a little better. Models hint at thunderstorms over Oklahoma drifting south Thursday night bringing Texoma a chance of rain early Friday morning. Slight thunderstorms chances stay with us Friday into Saturday morning.
An increase in cloud cover should help to keep summer heat in check Friday, when highs will be in the upper 90s. Based on the latest weather data, it’s good news for riders in this year’s Hotter N Hell Hundred. It won’t be cool, but it will be cooler and less windy than last year’s ride.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
