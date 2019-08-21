Travel Center schedule change for HHH Bike Race

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Due to the closure of some busier downtown streets for the Hotter’n Hell Hundred Bike Race, the Travel Center will be rerouting buses for the weekend.
The Schedule for the Clarence Meuhlberger Center (City of Wichita Falls Travel Center at 306 Scott Street) will be as follows:
August 23: They will close at 2:00 p.m., all Greyhound buses for the day will be sent to Flying J on Jacksboro Highway.
August 24 - ALL Greyhound routes to Flying J on Jacksboro Highway.
August 25 - ALL Greyhound routes to Flying J on Jacksboro Highway.
ALL Greyhound routes will resume as normal on Monday, August 26, at the Clarence Muehlberger Center at 306 Scott St.
All Greyhound passengers must buy or have picked up their tickets before noon on the 23rd of August. If a passenger has purchased a ticket online, it must be printed out or have been purchased as an E-ticket online. You will not be allowed to board any other way.
The Flying J is not responsible for passenger boarding.
Please pay attention to the arrival and departing of the buses.
Flying J will not be making announcements.
They are allowing us to use their parking lot during this event only.
The Flying J store rules apply to Grey Hound passengers. If you cause problems or disturbances, you will be asked to wait outside.
If you have any problems with travel, please call 1-800-231-2222 and to track your bus you can use your smartphone at bustracker.greyhound.com.
The City’s public transportation, Falls Ride, will relocate transfers from the Travel Center to Fifth Street at Midtown Manor.
The days effected will be Friday, August 23, and Saturday, August 24.
For more information please contact the Travel Center at (940) 761-7925 or Falls Ride at (940) 761-7433
