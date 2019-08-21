United fund helps non-profits work together

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Fundraising efforts in Wilbarger County are underway as the United Fund collects for eight local non-profits.
“In the last year alone we collectively served about 4000 people which is a little less than half,” fund chairman and Boys and Girls Club of Vernon executive director Sarah Hernandez said.
The fund’s goal is 136,500 dollars split between the organizations. The Boys and Girls Club of Vernon will receive the biggest split of the donations, because of its budget size.
That covers about six percent of the club’s operating costs.
“Whereas with the other organizations it’s over 30 percent of their budget, that’s why it’s vital we raise these funds to continue to serve the community,” Hernandez said.
The Vernon salvation army is another non-profit that’s part of the fund.
The United Fund helps supplement their biggest fundraiser each year, to make sure they help as many people as possible.
“Our major fundraiser is, of course, the red kettles, but we wouldn’t be able to help as many people as we do without the funds from the united fund,” Nancy Ritchie, Vernon Salvation Army chairman, said.
The fundraiser will be going until Texoma Gives, as the bookend on a successful campaign...
“We don’t want to see it drag out for months and months, we want to make our ask and get our contributions in so that we can start 2020 with a bang,” Hernandez said.
The other organizations are Camp Fire, Meals on Wheels, Senior Citizens Transportation, New Visions Economic Development, Wilbarger County Child Welfare Board and Wilbarger Humane Society.
For the different ways you can donate, visit the fund’s Facebook page here.
