UPDATE: Copper Breaks fire 58% contained, Crowell fire not contained

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - More than 8,300 acres are still on fire in Hardeman county, however contained at 58% at this time.
The Southern Area Type One Incident Red Team arrived on Tuesday to help in the containment efforts. This kind of team comes from all over the country, they specialize in fires like this one.
The a Facebook Post the Team’s commander said they’ll work the northwest corner of the fire for more containment.
Meanwhile another fire broke out Tuesday near Crowell which has burned about 2,500 acres and is not contained at this time.
