Wildfire risk continues across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This week Archer County became the 132nd county in Texas to enact a burn ban. This makes it the fourth in Texoma. Currently, there is no burn ban in Wichita County.
“I have not had a report from the emergency management saying we're at that point yet. We know it's getting dryer but then we had that little bit of rain and they go by the moisture in the ground,” Woody Gossom, Wichita County Judge said. Gossom says Wichita County also relies on feedback from land commissioners and fire departments to decide when a burn ban goes into effect.
“It's actually been quite a few years since we've seen a real dry summer like the one, we're seeing right now,” Ken Johnson, Chief Meteorologist said. “Some of those lightning strikes come in contact with that dead brown vegetation, that's the spark it needs, the fire ignites, the low humidity keeps the fire going and the winds kind of push it along.” The Texas A&M Forestry Service is warning people of the dangers of acting carelessly and what impact it can have.
“People need to use extreme caution and one less human caused fire is one less fire that our wildlife firefighters have to respond to, risking their lives and safety,” Ludie Bond, Public Information Officer for The Texas A&M Forestry Service said.
You can stay up to date with burn bans across Texas here on the Texan A&M Forest Services website.
To follow wildfires being fought across the country, including the one in Hardeman County, click here.
