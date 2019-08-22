Charges filed against man accused of leaving threatening notes in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A man accused of leaving threatening notes on doors from Tennessee down to Oklahoma is now behind bars in Stephens County.
On Thursday morning Thomas Ryan Krech was arrested in Oklahoma City just a day after authorities in Stephens County say he left a threatening note at a home there.
A video showing Krech leaving a threatening note on a woman’s front door in Deer Creek near Oklahoma City was captured earlier this week. In that note, police say he called himself God and threatened to have his angels rape the woman.
The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office said they sent deputies to Oklahoma City to bring him back to Stephens County.
Krech was charged with four counts including two counts of Endeavoring to Perform an Act of Violence, Defacing or Injuring a House of Worship and Malicious Injury to Property under $1,000.
His bond has been set at $10,000.
