Consumer show to kick off HHH

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Hotter N’ Hell consumer show kicks off three days of cycling events in Wichita Falls, tonight at the MPEC, vendors setup for tomorrows show. It kicks off at three in the afternoon, with over 80 vendors.
“Well we have a lot of new vendors, probably 15 plus brand new vendors that are at our trade show this year,” Jeanie Boyd with the HHH consumer show said.
Along with the new guys, Endurance House of Wichita Falls is back for their fourth year.
“We bring the whole store plus some, I mean there’s somewhere between 20,000 people that will come through the expo, so we got to have everything they need to help them finish the ride,” Mark Pinson with Endurance House said.
Pinson also said while much of the inventory is at the show, their store is still open for bike repairs. Vendors weren’t the only ones getting ready, across the street, some cyclists are already hooked up and ready to go.
70-year-old Mary Alice Conner from Fort Worth said she’s been coming to HHH since 2007. Cycling keeps her active and its how she met her husband.
“(We) started riding together as friends and over time we started dating,” Conner said.
Conner and her husband will be riding a tandem bike together on Saturday, she says she likes having the company.
“You know my husband come home from work we go get on the tandem and we get a chance to talk. You know, you don’t get to do that as much on a single,” Conner said.
They plan on peddling, and talking, the entire hundred miles.
