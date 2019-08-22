Midwestern State University staff train with new technology

“We can make every scenario different and very specific," said Case. “We can go through labor and delivery, and we can have a birth, we can have a neonatal type of scenario we can have an adult scenario. We can do everything. We can do pretty much anything our mannequins go from the tiniest of babies all the way to the adult stage. So, it really allows the student to have a good opportunity to see a wide variety of areas throughout the health and science department. Also, utilizing all of the technology with the cameras that way, we can show the students what they’ve done. They can look back and see if they made a mistake so they can look back see so they can change that for the future.”