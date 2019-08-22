New Texas gun laws take effect next month

State Senator Pat Fallon (R-30) said the goal is to make everyone safe, including gun owners, “Firearms in the hands of law abiding citizens that are trained to use them make us all safer. Mass shootings are a human tragedy. We have to not only have thoughts and prayers, we also do need to take action. It’s about being safe, not about taking anybody’s guns away or knee-jerking like that. We’re not going to do that in Texas.”