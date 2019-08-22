Rain chances are increasing, temperatures not as hot

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thursday will begin much like the past few days but will end with a chance of thunderstorms. The ridge of high pressure which delivered the triple digit heat is now gone and our atmosphere will be more supportive of scattered thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperatures. Today will be partly cloudy with a south breeze and highs in the upper 90s. Hit and miss thunderstorms are will develop late this afternoon. The chance of scattered thunderstorms will stay with us through the day Friday, Friday night and Saturday morning. With an increase in clouds, high temperatures will be limited to the mid and upper 90s.