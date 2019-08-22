Rain chances are increasing, temperatures not as hot

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thursday will begin much like the past few days but will end with a chance of thunderstorms. The ridge of high pressure which delivered the triple digit heat is now gone and our atmosphere will be more supportive of scattered thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperatures. Today will be partly cloudy with a south breeze and highs in the upper 90s. Hit and miss thunderstorms are will develop late this afternoon. The chance of scattered thunderstorms will stay with us through the day Friday, Friday night and Saturday morning. With an increase in clouds, high temperatures will be limited to the mid and upper 90s.
It still looks like this years Hotter n Hell Hundred will be cooler and less windy than the 2018 event but there is also a chance of occasional rain, especially early in the ride
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.