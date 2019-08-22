Texas Blood Institute to host weekend blood drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Blood Institute is in need of healthy donors for their weekend blood drive happening at the Sikes Senter Mall on Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25.
The times to donate will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, and officials will be located across from Bath and Body Works.
Officials said they’re running out of one important blood type in particular: O-Negative. This blood type is important because it is the only blood type that is transfused during emergencies when the patient’s blood type is unknown.
Donors will receive a limited edition “Big Foot” shirt and a voucher for free admission to their choice of one entry to the Science Museum in Oklahoma City, one entry to Frontier City in Oklahoma City, or two entries to Safari Joe’s H2O Water & Adventure Park in Tulsa.
The Texas Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries if donors can choose not to take the “Big Foot” shirt.
According to officials, only ten percent of people in the United States who are eligible to give blood actually do. Whole blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelet donations can be made as often as every 7 days, up to 24 times a year.
The Texas Blood Institute relies on volunteers to help patients across the Texoma region, and one blood donation can save as many as three lives.
Appointments are not required but can be made by calling the Texas Blood Institute at 877-340-877 or by visiting their website.
