'Texoma Gives’ online philanthropy event in Sept.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Anndrea Harris and Ivonne Wineinger joined us in studio today to talk about one of the upcoming Texoma Gives events!
Texoma Gives is a 16-hour online event organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation.
The Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation represents 24 counties in Northern Texas and Southern Oklahoma.
For this event, people are asked to share in a giving spirit and donate to their local non-profits of choice.
On September 12, starting at 6:00 a.m. Texoma Gives will kick off and run through 10:00 p.m. that evening.
All event related donations are asked to go through the Texoma Gives website before 10:00 p.m.
Now for a bit of fun there is going to be a 72-foot optical course, a foam pit and a stroller run with the Playground Warriors event by Child Care Partners.
Playground Warriors will be September 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Zale Childcare Center located at 403 Lamar St.
You can check out more local Texoma Gives events on the Texoma Gives Event website.
You can always visit the Texoma Gives Facebook page as well.
