WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For the duration of this evening we will see some widespread showers and storms however by midnight tonight we should clear up from those. Temperatures for this evening won’t be as hot thanks to the clouds and rain. Tonight we will still see some clouds with a low in the mid 70s. Tomorrow we will see more showers and storms across the area similar to today with a high in the mid to upper 90s.