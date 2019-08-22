Traffic stop leads to drug bust

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A traffic stop on Wednesday, Aug. 21 around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Central Freeway and Maurine Street lead to two arrests after the discovery of marijuana, methamphetamine and THC Oil.
The driver, Mary Ann Argetsinger, 55, and the passenger, Karen Lee Albrecht-Hooper, 53, were both arrested and transported to the Wichita County Detention Center.
The pair are being charged with Possession of Marijuana over 50 pounds but under 2,000 pounds, Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance schedule 1 over four grams but under 200 grams and Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance schedule 2 over four grams but under 400 grams.
Officers seized 69.4 pounds of Hydro Marijuana, 32 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine and 6 grams of THC Oil.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.