WFISD sent alert to parents; threat made against WFHS

WFISD sent alert to parents; threat made against WFHS
By Katelyn Fox | August 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 12:07 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wednesday, August 22, an email was sent out to parents of students of Wichita Falls High School to make them aware of a student who had made a threat against the school near the end of the school day. The incident was immediately turned over to Wichita Falls police who are investigating it further.

This was the email sent to parents, Wednesday, August 22:

Good morning, parents. This is Wichita Falls High School principal, Christy Nash. I am calling to make you aware of an incident that occurred yesterday on campus. At the end of the day, it was reported that a student had made threats against the school. That information was immediately turned over to local law enforcement, and the threat was investigated. The student is not on campus and will be disciplined by local authorities and in accordance with the student code of conduct. At no point was any student or faculty in immediate danger. Your child’s safety and security is our first priority and our goal is to communicate any safety concerns with parents as soon as we have the information. Should you have any additional questions, feel free to contact the school. Thank you.
Christy Nash

The student did not come to school on Thursday, and no additional security was added to the campus. However, the usual security will be there to maintain the safety of the campus.

Stay with News Channel 6 as we learn more about the police investigation.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.