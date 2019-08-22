WFISD sent alert to parents; threat made against WFHS

Good morning, parents. This is Wichita Falls High School principal, Christy Nash. I am calling to make you aware of an incident that occurred yesterday on campus. At the end of the day, it was reported that a student had made threats against the school. That information was immediately turned over to local law enforcement, and the threat was investigated. The student is not on campus and will be disciplined by local authorities and in accordance with the student code of conduct. At no point was any student or faculty in immediate danger. Your child’s safety and security is our first priority and our goal is to communicate any safety concerns with parents as soon as we have the information. Should you have any additional questions, feel free to contact the school. Thank you.

