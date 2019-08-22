WFISD sent alert to parents; threat made against WFHS

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wednesday, August 22, an email was sent out to parents of students of Wichita Falls High School to make them aware of a student who had made a threat against the school near the end of the school day. The incident was immediately turned over to Wichita Falls police who are investigating it further.
This was the email sent to parents, Wednesday, August 22:
The student did not come to school on Thursday, and no additional security was added to the campus. However, the usual security will be there to maintain the safety of the campus.
Stay with News Channel 6 as we learn more about the police investigation.
