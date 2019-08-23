Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: Hirschi Huskies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It's a new era at Hirschi high school.
After a few years of watching one of the best running backs in Texoma history, the Huskies turn to some new stars to lead.
The Blitz on Six preseason previews heads over to Hirschi where, even though they have some spots to fill, they aren’t in restart mode.
“They’re battle tested," new Hirschi head coach Antonio Wiley said. "This is a group of young men that have been there, played deep in the playoffs, so they understand what that atmosphere is like. It is going to pay dividends late in the season if we can stay healthy.”
The defense is the one area the Huskies have a large group returning.
Hirschi returns seven starters from a defensive squad that allowed just 18 points a game in their ten wins.
But coach Wiley is bringing in his own scheme and as the district’s preseason defensive MVP says, Wiley’s strategy forces them to be mentally sharp on the field.
“Being smart," Hirschi senior LB Fred Fleeks said. "It actually makes us be more of a student athlete, as far as we have to know what they are running before the play is even snapped.”
On the offensive side there are several changes.
Stavonte Vaughn will try to fill the shoes of now TCU running back Daimarqua Foster.
But he’s not alone, Tryston Randall is taking over the quarterback position and the Huskies are extremely confident in their new field general.
“I say toughness, he’s probably the toughest person I’ve ever seen,” Fleeks said. “I feel like I can take him through any kind of war with me and not be scared, not second guess him.”
“If you were to tell that he was going to be a first-year varsity player when I got here I would say ‘ah I don’t believe that’ because he just goes out there and goes about his business methodically," coach Wiley said.
But one thing that will ease the quarterback transition is Hirschi's experience up front.
The Huskies return four all-district o-lineman, including Johnny Taylor who earned all-state recognition, and they are hoping that know-how will help Randall in his first season.
“When the O-line is not taking care of their business, especially when it is a first year guy, he can tend to start watching the rush instead of going through his reads and his progressions," coach Wiley said.
After winning their first district title since 1992, Fred Fleeks knows it will take some strong leadership to keep the Huskies trending in the right direction.
“We know how it is on Friday night," Fleeks said. "We have to tell them and show them what to do and how to do it because on Friday nights we can’t really show them and tell them like we can during the week because everything is full speed and you can’t sit there and hold there hands like that as we can in practice.”
HIRSCHI SCHEDULE
Week 1: F 8/30 vs Graham 7pm
Week 2: F 9/6 vs Frenship 7pm
Week 3: F 9/13 @ Sweetwater 7pm
Week 4: F 9/20 @ Vernon 7pm
Week 5: F 9/27 @ Aubrey 7pm
Week 6: BYE
Week 7: F 10/11 vs Decatur 7pm
Week 8: F 10/17 @ Gainesville 7pm
Week 9 F 10/25 vs Burkburnett 7pm
Week 10: T 10/31 vs Springtown 7pm
Week 11: F 11/8 @ Mineral Wells 7pm
