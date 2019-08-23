Burkburnett graduate retires from U.S. Navy

By Dakota Mize | August 23, 2019 at 11:08 AM CDT - Updated August 23 at 11:08 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - a 1994 graduate of Burkburnett High School has retired from the U.S. Navy after serving for 24 years.

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Stephen G. Boatwright was last serving as the executive officer with Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Squadron One, Naval Base Kitsap, Wash.

Boatwright earned a bachelor’s degree in 2017 from Liberty University, Lynchburg, Va.

He is the son of Sallye and step-son of Terry Whitsitt of Wichita Falls, Texas, husband of Kendal Boatwright of Tacoma, Wash., and son-in-law of Carol Goodman of Tacoma, Wash., and Terry Potter of Rogers, Ark.

Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Boatwright retired from the U.S. Navy after 24 years of service. (photo credit U.S. Navy)
