Duncan man arrested for 3 counts of Lewd Molestation of a child

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan man is facing three felony charges after allegedly touching three young girls at his home.
Court records say 57-year-old Michael Howard Phillips is charged with three counts of Lewd Molestation. Documents say the parents of the young girls went to police to report the alleged crime.
The parents said they were with their children at Phillips’ home when they noticed him acting nervous after their child told them to check on one of the girls who was with Phillips on the front porch.
The girls told investigators that Phillips had touched them inappropriately inside their pants. When brought in for questioning, Phillips reportedly did not deny something happened but claimed any time it happened, it had been accidental.
A warrant was issued for Phillips on Monday and he was taken into custody on Thursday.
He is currently being held in the Stephens County Jail.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.