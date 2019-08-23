First responders prepare for Hotter ‘N Hell

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With the Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred underway, law enforcement is hard at work getting ready for the big ride tomorrow.
“We have several officers that their primary mission tomorrow is Hotter ‘N Hell,” Sgt. Harold McClure with the Wichita Falls Police Department said.
They’ll be at the starting line, the finish line, and plenty of places in between. The departments unified command post will be stationed at the MPEC and, their incident command center will also be setup at the city’s public safety training center.
“Any types of needs or requests or any kind of emergency that comes up it will all funnel through here and then it gets sent out to where it needs to go to get everything taken care of,” McClure said.
Getting to use the incident command center, McClure says, helps get officers refamiliarized with the city’s emergency plans and get helpful practice every year. The Wichita County Sherriff’s Office will also be providing support, covering 14 to 18 intersections across the county.
“We also have deputies roaming, just looking for accidents, responding to calls for service,” Deputy Melvin Joiner said.
Because they are out far from the starting line, Joiner says the Injuries are worse.
“Naturally once they get in our area, they’ve been on the road for quite a while. The heats starting to pick up, the stress is starting to pick up so a lot of the times our injuries are going to be a lot more serious,” Joiner said.
Law enforcement across the county will be working hard, making sure every rider safely enjoys the Hotter “N Hell.
