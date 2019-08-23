Healthy breakfast and lunch options for students and parents

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Taylor Sutton with United Supermarkets talked to News Channel 6 about back-to-school healthy options for breakfasts, snacks and lunches for kids.
Sutton said “Lunch is a great way to re-energize the body. It also helps regulate things like mood, stress, appetite and concentration.”
Sutton said she believes there are three key components to a healthy lunch: protein, fruits and veggies, and nutritional snacks.
For protein, Sutton said “It’s not just your typical turkey sandwich anymore. You can do hard boiled eggs, dairy, nut butters, jerky and things like that."
For fruits and veggies, Sutton said “Things like veggie chips and precut (fruit). If you don’t want to cut it yourself we have those types of options."
Sutton said the veggie chips “go great with hummus cups and guacamole cups. Get fancy with it if you want to, and it’s super easy because it’s a grab and go. The whole grocery store is your oyster. Really go for it.”
For nutritional snacks, Sutton said “The fun extras that we all love. The chips, cookies, cakes, pies and those types of things. But we do it with a little more nutrition by addition. We have things like chocolate covered almonds, hippeas and even popcorn can be a really great addition."
Sutton also said Market Street has a few great premade meal options in case you forget your lunch.
Market Street offers a dietitian store tour in which attendees can be walked through the store and shown healthy products. They will also give tips on how to better incorporate health into your life. You can sign up for a tour on the Market Street/United website.
