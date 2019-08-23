HHH Expo kicks off

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Hotter N' Hell Hundred Consumer Expo kicked off Thursday evening at the MPEC.
Vendors helped cyclists gear up for the weekend.
Jeff Delavega, Owner of Hill Top Bicycle Center, came from Dallas for the event, "They've added a gravel race now, a mountain bike race, races where you can do all three. So as a vendor that give us more options of things to bring out to the show."
Vendors from all over the state brought equipment that cyclists can use in the new races from gloves, mountain biking helmets that provide full face protection, and even gravel grinder bicycles.
Not only is this year’s Hotter N’ Hell Hundred bringing cool new equipment for cyclists to buy but there are new faces as well.
Kevy Robinson and her family are participating for the first time.
“They (her sons) like sports. So we’re trying to get into fitness and do something healthy, and we’re doing it as a family,” She said.
The Consumer Expo will pick back up Friday, Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.