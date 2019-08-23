HHH: MSU cyclist competes in Hotter N’ Hell for the first time

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas cyclists Sharome Burton, mechanical engineering freshman, is all set to race in Hotter N’ Hell on Saturday and though this is his first big race he’s no stranger to cycling.
“I got into cycling. It was a funny story actually because in my past career I worked as sport journalist so in my country Dominican Caribbean cycling is pretty young, so I got to cover basically all of the races over the last three years. So, transferring to MSU I saw that they had a great cycling program. The first week I got here I bought a bike and asked about joining” Burton said.
To get ready he has been training non-stop in extreme temperatures and he is feeling pretty confident.
“It’s real exciting for me putting my newly found fitness to the test," said Burton.
Charlie Zamastil, MSU head cycling coach and Hotter ‘N Hell director, says he’s been working with Burton one on one over the summer.
“So, Sharome has just made incredible progress with me over the past two-three months to the point where I’m having to ask him to slow down a little bit once in a while whereas at the beginning of the summer it was holding back and hoping that he can hang on. Just incredible, incredible work that he has done.”
Before each race this cyclist has a couple of must-do rituals.
“I’ve built up a superstition that I always eat beets before any major race so I’ll be chomping on those beets maybe Friday you know to get the blood flowing before then. That’s what I’ll be doing. Staying hydrated and saying prayers because after all you want to come out of every race injury free.”
He is just one several teammates competing in event for the first time. Teammate Alan Barrows will compete in the Pro Criterium race for the first time.
