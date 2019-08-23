HHH: Volunteers help prepare supplies for rest stops

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There is so much that goes on behind the scenes when preparing for Hotter'N Hell Hundred.
Part of it is making sure each rest stop has the supplies they need for cyclists, and thanks to some volunteers and vendors rest stops will be stocked on Saturday.
"Over the past week we've had different vendors provide supplies for each rest stop and {on Friday} we came and distribute them for all 19 rest stops," said Dail Neely, the rest stop coordinator for HHH.
Each rest stop will get cups, bananas, oranges, Powerade, Clif bars, pickles, and pickle juice.
"A lot of people start cramping and one of the things that can help stop cramps is replacing the sodium in your body," said Neely. "Pickles have a high sodium content."
Volunteers from Sheppard Air Force Base had one hour to distribute the supplies before each rest stop came to Work Services Corporation to pick up their stack.
"The first time I did it, I didn't think there was any way that we could distribute all of this stuff in an hour and now we usually do it in 40 to 45 minutes," said Neely.
"It's a nice easy job to relax and help the community at the same time," said Robert Hatheway, a volunteer.
However, for Hatheway, the work doesn’t end on Friday. Hatheway and a group of airmen will continue volunteering on Saturday at rest stop 2.
“We have a nice backdrop we painted and the riders can stop and take pictures with us,” said Hatheway. “We also have the food that we will be cutting up and serving at that spot.”
