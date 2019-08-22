Hotter’n Hell Forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The forecast is trending for less rain chances Saturday morning and a mostly dry Hotter’n Hell Hundred. It will be a nice start with temperatures in the 70s with fairly high humidity. By the end of the race, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Any rain chances will be very small. Sunday and Monday look hot with highs back above 100. A fairly strong cold front slides down our way around Tuesday of next week with more rain chances and a drop in temperatures.